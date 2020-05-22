South Africa: Gauteng Sport, Arts and Culture On Closing Date for Applications and Proposals for Funding

press release

Closing date looms for Gauteng's Sport, Arts and Culture organisations to submit applications and proposals for funding

Individuals and Gauteng based sport, recreation, arts and culture organisations have until 29 May 2020 at 16:00 to submit applications for Grant in Aid funding for the 2020/21 (funding) period.

The opportunity to apply for these has been open since March this year.

The Grant-in-Aid fund is created to support projects on arts, sport, recreation, heritage etc, related to the mandate of the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation (GDSACR).

Only Gauteng based organisations can apply and the projects have to be implemented in Gauteng.

Application forms are available on www.gauteng.gov.za and can be submitted either online on SACR.Communications@gauteng.gov.za or physically at 35 Rissik Street, Surrey House Building; Corner Fox Street JHB.

Meanwhile, the deadline to submit proposals for funding for major sport and creative industries related events has been extended until 05 June, 2020 at 16:00.

GDSACR seeks to invest in events or festivals (Sport, Arts, Culture and Heritage) that align with wider government objectives of social cohesion and nation building. The proposals must respond to the effect of COVID-19 on sport, the arts, heritage and culture sectors. These could be implemented through the use of relevant virtual digital platforms, VOD ideas (Video on Demand), streaming, podcasts, social media, webinars, short animations and documentaries that meet the unique needs and challenges faced by communities.

Proposals can also be submitted physically at Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation: 35 Rissik Street, Surrey House Building, Corner Fox Street. Or online at SACR.Communications@gauteng.gov.za

Additional information:

Requirements for Grant in Aid Project Funding:

The following compliance documents must accompany application forms:

Vendor number as per registration with the Gauteng Department of Finance (GDF)

Certified copy of organization / company registration certificate

Audited financial statement(s) (Not more than 1 year old) or letter from the auditor for new companies or organisations

Signed and dated constitution / Articles and memorandum of association / Trust deed/ Company profile

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Original tax clearance certificate and a certified copy of a tax exemption letter where applicable

Certified ID copies from project coordinators

Certified copy of the last 3 months bank statement/ or letter from the bank for new accounts

Costed project implementation plan

Incomplete and or late applications /documentations will not be accepted / processed.

Preference will be given to applicants that have not been funded previously

Applicants that have received funding in the past three years will not be considered for funding

NB: -All applicants must demonstrate how their programs will contribute towards Social Cohesion and Nation Building.

Requirements for Major Events Proposal Funding:

The following are requirements for qualification to submit and must be included in the proposal document:

Proof of Company Registration/ NGO/ Co-operative

Valid Original Tax Clearance Certificate and Pin number

Proof of Registration with the Central Supplier Database

Certified Copies of ID of members or shareholders

Detailed Company Profile with references

Bank Confirmation Letter for Account

Costed Project Plan

Written endorsements from relevant public or private sector organizations