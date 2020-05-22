Malawi: COVID-19 Positive Health Workers Shunning Quarantine

22 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Loness Gwazanga- Mana

Two Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) workers who recently tested positive to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) are refusing institutional quarantine.

A visit inside the Kameza Isolation Centre for Covid-19

Senior Medical Officer for Blantyre DHO, Dr. Atusaye Mughogho told the press on Wednesday that the two have young children that cannot stay with a caretaker only for two weeks.

Mughogho, therefore, said the DHO was still negotiating with the health workers so that they are isolated until another test is done and is proven negative.

"Institutional isolation is proving difficult because the health workers are reluctant. One of them has a two-year old child that cannot be left with a nanny for the fourteen day quarantine period," she said.

The other one is a bread winner and lives with little kids that are two and eight years respectively, according to Mughogho.

"In this case, much as we want to take care of the masses out there, we also need to consider the bond that is there between the workers and their families," said Mughogho.

"We have so far done an immediate inspection of their homes to see if there is no danger of transmitting the disease to other family members and possibility of self-isolation. Their immediate contacts, including the family members have also been tested and have come out negative," she added.

Since the pandemic came into existence, the district has screened 792 people of which 391 are health workers and seven of them tested positive. So far, Blantyre has recorded 18 Covid-19 cases.

In addition, the office is currently on a mop-up exercise in Mpingwe and Limbe as 98 percent of the confirmed cases came from the stated areas.

Meanwhile, the district has established two more testing laboratories at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and Dream Centre, taking the total number to four.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.