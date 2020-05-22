Malawi: Opposition Question Ansah Resignation Timing Ahead of Malawi Fresh Election

22 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Major opposition parties have lukewarmly welcomed the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah, saying it is ill timed as Malawians are expected to go into polls on June 23 to select a new State president in the fresh elections.

Mkaka: Not only Ansah but the whole commission must go

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said the party is not at all excited with the resignation.

"We are not excited with the resignation. We know that the elections were managed by the whole commission not one person. The whole commission must go," he said.

UTM publicist Joseph Chidanti Malunga questioned the timing of the resignation, saying it could be a sabotage to derail the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election.

"The Supreme Court ruling was done long ago, why didn't she resign that time? We have several question marks," said Malunga.

All the MEC commissioners contract ends on June 5, 2020.

Ansah's resignation has come after the Malawi constitutional court in February upheld the opposition leaders' petition and nullified the May 2019 presidential election results on grounds of irregularities including manual alterations and use of tippex on the results sheets to change the figures.

Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal this month upheld the lower court's decision and faulted the commissioners for mismanaging the 2019 presidential election.

Political commentators and activists are asking President Peter Mutharika to appoint new commissioners for the sake of credibility during the next presidential election.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.