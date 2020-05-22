Somalia: Sna Repulse Attack On Police Station in Burdhubo District

22 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Somalia National Army has repulsed Al-Shaban militants who attempted to attack a police station in Burdhubo district Thursday night.

Residents said told the media they heard heavy gunshots for hours between the two sides, the Somali military has claimed victory.

"We have resisted Alshabab fighters and we were aware of the attack and there are no casualties," said Burdhubo district security chief Noor Kadiye Ibrahim.

No casuality has been reported following the incident. The federal government sent troops three days ago to Gedo region to fight Alshabab.

Al-Shabaab has fought to establish an Islamic state in Somalia since 2006. The militants were largely routed from Mogadishu in 2011 by the African Union's Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) but they still control significant rural area

