Namibia: Angolan Nationals Stuck in Namibia

22 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

THE Angolan government withdrew from an agreement that would have seen 39 Angolans returning home today.

Air Namibia has arranged for a repatriation flight scheduled to depart at 07h50 this morning. The airplane left without the Angolan nationals and is scheduled to return tonight from a round trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia and Tanzania with six Namibians to be airlifted from Luanda.

The Namibian embassy in Luanda has reportedly been informed by their host country's authorities that they are ready to receive their nationals.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation notified Air Namibia last night at 23h45 via email not to check any Angolan in on the repatriation flight.

"At 23h00 today, our ambassador in Luanda received information that the Angolan authorities are not ready to receive the 39 passengers, and they will not be allowed to disembark in Luanda should they board the aircraft," the ministry's email read.

Some Angolan passengers have been at Hosea Kutako International Airport since 04h30 this morning.

Only two Namibian diplomatic passport holders, Mikael Tuyapeni, second secretary, and captain Christopher Moshoeshoe, defence attaché at the Namibian embassy, will be allowed to disembark in Luanda.

Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, executive director of international relations and cooperation, referred The Namibian to the Angolan embassy for more information, which proved futile.

Angola has about 60 reported Covid-19 cases.

