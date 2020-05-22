Mauritius: Accreditation of New High Commissioner of Mauritius to India

press release

Mrs Santi Bai Hanoomanjee presented her Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of India, Mr. Ramnath Kovind, as the High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius to the Republic of India, yesterday, during a virtual accreditation ceremony.

Commenting her priorities as Mauritius' new High Commissioner, with residence in New Delhi, Mrs Hanoomanjee underscored the privileged relationship between Mauritius and India and thanked the Government of India for its continued support with respect to the socio-economic development of Mauritius.

She also highlighted the valuable assistance of India in many projects including the Metro project, the building of the new Supreme Court and the ENT Hospital. High Commissioner Hanoomanjee expressed the Mauritian Government's deep appreciation for the donation of medical supplies and equipment in the context of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

For his part, the Indian President spoke of the strong ties binding India and Mauritius, and recalled his official visit to Mauritius, as Chief Guest for the 50th Anniversary of Independence in 2018.