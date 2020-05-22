Mauritius: Accreditation of New High Commissioner of Mauritius to India

22 May 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Mrs Santi Bai Hanoomanjee presented her Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of India, Mr. Ramnath Kovind, as the High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius to the Republic of India, yesterday, during a virtual accreditation ceremony.

Commenting her priorities as Mauritius' new High Commissioner, with residence in New Delhi, Mrs Hanoomanjee underscored the privileged relationship between Mauritius and India and thanked the Government of India for its continued support with respect to the socio-economic development of Mauritius.

She also highlighted the valuable assistance of India in many projects including the Metro project, the building of the new Supreme Court and the ENT Hospital. High Commissioner Hanoomanjee expressed the Mauritian Government's deep appreciation for the donation of medical supplies and equipment in the context of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

For his part, the Indian President spoke of the strong ties binding India and Mauritius, and recalled his official visit to Mauritius, as Chief Guest for the 50th Anniversary of Independence in 2018.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.