Seychelles: Jack Ma Foundation Makes Another COVID Medical Donation to Seychelles

A third-round donation of medical supplies from the Jack Ma Foundation will help the Seychelles' Health Care Agency in its response plan in case of a second wave of COVID-19, a top official said on Friday.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the third consignment from the Foundation was delivered on a special Ethiopian Airways flight on Thursday. It consisted of detection kits, extraction kits, two PAP-ventilators, infrared thermometers, one infrared thermal detection machine and additional Personal protective equipment (PPE).

"There are the ventilators which are used for the critical care patients and the thermal scanner will be one of the tools we are going to use for screening of people entering health facilities," the chief executive of the Health Care Agency, Danny Louange, told SNA.

He added that "Jack Ma has also given us PPEs like masks, gloves, gowns and all of these will boost up our stock as part of our preparedness in the event of a second wave."

Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, received a two-tonne consignment of donations from the China-based Jack Ma Foundation on March 25 as part of humanitarian aid to help fight against the spread of the COVID-19.

The second consignment of donations arrived in the island nation on April 15.

The relief initiative was launched by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, the Jack Ma Foundation, and Alibaba Foundation as part of actions towards implementation of the Africa joint continental strategy for COVID-19.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Seychelles has also received donations of medical supplies from different organisations and countries including the UAE, the United States, India and China among others.