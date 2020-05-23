Angola: COVID-19 - Angola Reports Eight Symptomatic Infections

Luanda — Of the 60 positive cases of covid-19 registered in Angola, eight have begun to present a new clinical condition in recent days, announced Friday here, the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

According to the secretary of State, since the first cases of the pandemic emerged on 21 March, the clinical condition of all those infected was asymptomatic (no symptoms), but in recent days, 13 percent of patients have high fever, 38 degrees of temperature, and cough.

Speaking at the usual updating conference on covid-19, Franco Mufinda mentioned that 87 percent of those patients (52 people of the total infected) are asymptomatic and clinically stable.

In light of the register of the increase in cases and the emerging of patients with symptoms, the Secretary of State calls for redoubling of efforts to comply with the prevention measures, fundamentally in relation to the distance between people and the use of the mask.

"Next week could be decisive, bearing in mind that the testing base for communities will be expanded, which requires people to stay at home," said the member of the Multi-sectoral Committee for Pandemic Response.