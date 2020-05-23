Angola: COVID-19 - Angola Reports Eight Symptomatic Infections

23 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Of the 60 positive cases of covid-19 registered in Angola, eight have begun to present a new clinical condition in recent days, announced Friday here, the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

According to the secretary of State, since the first cases of the pandemic emerged on 21 March, the clinical condition of all those infected was asymptomatic (no symptoms), but in recent days, 13 percent of patients have high fever, 38 degrees of temperature, and cough.

Speaking at the usual updating conference on covid-19, Franco Mufinda mentioned that 87 percent of those patients (52 people of the total infected) are asymptomatic and clinically stable.

In light of the register of the increase in cases and the emerging of patients with symptoms, the Secretary of State calls for redoubling of efforts to comply with the prevention measures, fundamentally in relation to the distance between people and the use of the mask.

"Next week could be decisive, bearing in mind that the testing base for communities will be expanded, which requires people to stay at home," said the member of the Multi-sectoral Committee for Pandemic Response.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.