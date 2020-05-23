Kenya: President Kenyatta Unveils Measures to Boost Economy

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced plans to help businesses and Kenyans survive the economic storm caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures will be worth Sh53.7 billion, the President Saturday at State House, Nairobi.

Kenya is following countries around the world in pledging stimulus packages as the global economy stares at recession.

Mr Kenyatta said the government has allocated Sh6.5 billion to the Ministry of Education for hiring of 10,000 more teachers and 1,000 ICT interns to help in the digital learning programme.

The President also announced that the government will buy locally manufactured vehicles worth Sh600 million to promote local car assembly firms.

More follows.