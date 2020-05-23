Kenya: Mzee Kibor's Sons Say They Are Ready for DNA Tests

Six sons of businessman Jackson Kibor have said they are ready to undergo DNA tests to prove they are his offspring.

The sons, who lost a case filed by the 88-year-old seeking to kick them out of a 1,200-acre land in Soy, Uasin Gishu County, told the Saturday Nation they were aware their father was planning for DNA tests and said they were ready for them.

One of the sons, Ezekiel Kipng'etich, said they would only undergo the tests in a government facility, where the results are unlikely to be manipulated.

"We are ready for a DNA test as long as it is done in a transparent manner," he said.

Mr Kipng'etich's mother, Naomi Jeptoo, who was divorced by Mzee Kibor two years ago, backed her son's position.

She added that the body of her elder son, which is buried in the contested land, must also be exhumed for the same test.

Ms Jeptoo said she is yet to come to terms with her divorce since she was always faithful to Mr Kibor since their marriage in 1975.

She said if the test is done without manipulation, the future of her children will change for the better.

She said she had nothing to hide and that she loves her husband despite her tribulations. "I welcome the proposal for the sons to go for DNA tests ... it will change the destiny of my sons," she said.

LIKELY APPEAL

However, Mr Kibor said he is still debating when and where to do the tests. The businessman lamented he had undergone enough troubles with Ms Jeptoo and her children and did not want anything to do with them.

"It is true that I am contemplating going for DNA tests, but I am yet to make a final decision. I will do so after consultations with my lawyers," said Mr Kibor.

The octogenarian said his focus now is on seeing his sons vacate his farm after the court ruling that gave them 150 days to do so.

Justice Anthony Ombwayo of the Land and Environment Court in Eldoret ruled that Mr Kibor is the legal owner of the land and that his sons did not have valid documents to claim ownership of the property.

The court consequently ordered the sons - Elkana Kipleting, Evans Kipkosgei, Eric Kipchumba, Raymond Kibitok, Edwin Kipkoech and Ezekiel Kipng'etich - together with their employees, to vacate the land or be forcibly evicted.

The property at the heart of battle is situated in Kebenes village in Soy sub-county.

Mr Kibor, who owns acres of land in Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia counties, convinced the court to strike out documents showing that the land in dispute was transferred to his embattled sons.

"We are likely to appeal the ruling ... we will let you know when everything is ready," said Mr Kipng'etich.

MENTAL TEST

After winning the four-year court battle against his sons over the multimillion agricultural land, Mr Kibor said he must also get back the gun that was confiscated following an incident with the sons in 2018 over land.

He is alleged to have shot at the sons but denied the allegation in court. After the incident, Mr Kibor was reported to the police and the gun was taken away from him.

He claims his sons could harm him after the court defeat. "I am appealing to the police to expedite the process of returning my licensed firearm because I do not feel safe," said Mr Kibor.

His sons rejected Mr Kibor's claim regarding his security and cautioned the government against giving him back his gun before subjecting him to the requisite tests.

Mr Kipng'etich said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Arms Licensing Board should subject Mr Kibor to mental assessment before returning his gun.

"The manner in which our father is behaving of late is strange; it would be wise for him to undergo mental assessment before being re-listed as a licensed gun holder," he said.