Kenya: Stationary Lorry Claims Life of Ex-Kenya 7s Winger Allan Makaka

23 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

The Kenyan Rugby fraternity is mourning following the demise of former Kenya 7s winger Allan Makaka in a tragic road accident along Mombasa Road in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

We are deeply saddened by the death of former #Kenya7s International player Allan Makaka who passed away today in a tragic road accident. Our most sincere condolences goes out to his family and friends. Rest in Peace Champ.

According to a reliable source within the rugby circles, Makaka rammed into a lorry just after Airtel Headquarters along Mombasa road and died on the spot.

"I received the news at around 2 AM and everyone is still in shock. He was a jovial and very kind-hearted person and it is sad that he is gone," the source said.

The 38-year old featured for Ulinzi from 2000 to 2004 winning the National Sevens Circuit in 2002 and 2003.

He moved to Kenya Harlequins in 2004 and won the Kenya Cup with the club in 2008.

He was part of the Kenya Sevens squad to the 2005 Rugby Word Cup Sevens in Hong Kong and the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

He had 57 appearances for Kenya Sevens on the Sevens World Series, 28 tries and ranked 142 points. He is 21st on the Kenya Sevens all-time try scorer chart for the World Series.

Until his demise, Makaka worked for Royal Media Services as the Business Manager in charge of Hot96.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

