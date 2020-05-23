South Africa: Police Stations Now Fully Operational

press release

Eastern Cape — The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Eastern Cape, Major General Andries Swart informs the public that the Dimbaza, New Brighton, Willowvale and Whittlesea Police Stations are now fully operational. The public can now access services at these stations.

The stations were temporarily closed after there was a member/members who tested positive for COVID-19. All health protocols have since been followed and the affected members have been quarantined or isolated accordingly. The management of SAPS in the province provisionally closed the stations so that the facility can be decontaminated. All these processes were done through the advice and guidance of the Department of Health officials.

Primary and secondary contacts of the positive members were also tested and are back at work after they received their results and those who are still awaiting results are currently in self-isolation pending the outcome of their results.

Motherwell, King William's Town and Bhisho Police stations were decontaminated on 21 May 2020 and are expected to open by Saturday 23 May 2020. Decontamination at Graaff Reinet police station is underway and the station will be fully operational on Monday, 25 May 2020. Lusikisiki and Flagstaff will be decontaminated on Monday, 25 May 2020 and are expected to be open by 27 May 2020. Swarkpoks and Fort Beaufort Police Stations closed yesterday, 22 May 2020 and will be decontaminated soon.

Maj General Swart expressed his gratitude to the various stakeholders who opened their doors and allowed the police to utilise their facilities as temporary police stations. "I appreciate the unwavering good gesture which was displayed by these stakeholders in providing us with a space to render services at their respective facility. Your understanding did not go unnoticed and on behalf of the police, I say thank you. We will definitely need help in other parts of the Province should it become necessary to close other police stations due to members becoming affected by the virus. Our members are on the forefront and are susceptible to contracting the virus", said General Swart.

He also thanked the community for their patience and assured them that policing in the province will not be hampered. "Closing of the station/s for decontamination is in line with the government's guidelines to manage and control the spread of COVID-19. We urge the community members to be patient with us and can assure them that there are contingency plans in place to ensure that policing in their communities continues during these difficult times", he said.

He also thanked the SAPS members and employees for their commitment during this challenging time and encouraged them to take precautions to be safe at all times. "The management of the SAPS would like to thank you for your unwavering commitment in serving and protecting the people of the Eastern Cape. Protecting yourselves while you serve and protect others is our utmost priority", he added.

He concluded by thanking the media for their relentless efforts to inform the community members.