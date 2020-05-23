Kenyatta Unveils a Sh53.7bn Relief Package to Boost Virus-Hit Economy

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has rolled out an 8-point stimulus program valued at Sh53.7 billion to jumpstart the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged sectors across the country.

The program focuses on key sectors among them infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and tourism.

Other sectors that will benefit from the 8-point stimulus programme are include SMEs, environment and manufacturing.

In infrastructure, the government has set aside Sh5 billion to hire local labour to repair infrastructure which have been affected by the ongoing rains.

Kenyatta says the money will be used to rehabilitate damaged access roads, foot bridges and other public infrastructure.

The education sector will receive Sh6.5 billion to hire 10,000 teachers and 1,000 ICT interns to support digital learning countrywide.

More to follow