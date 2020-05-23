Angola: 40 Projects Under Integrated Plan in Lunda Sul

23 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Saurimo — At least forty projects linked to Education, Health, Basic Sanitation, Energy and Water, Public Works and Security are included for the execution of the Integrated Plan of Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM) in Lunda Sul province.

The information was released Friday to ANGOP in Saurimo by the director of the Office for Studies, Planning and Statistics of Lunda Sul, Belarmino Sandung having stated that for the projects to become real were made available 11.5 billion Kwanzas.

The director said that the amount will serve for the construction and equipment of 22 schools, four health posts and nine houses for public workers, infrastructures for housing public offices in the municipalities of Cacolo, Dala, Muconda and Saurimo.

Belarmino Sandung said that the amount will also be used for works of improvement of the municipalities road, rehabilitation of public bath rooms, acquisition of hospital equipments, working means for basic sanitation, extension of electrical network and water system, construction of municipalities markets among other projects registered in PIIM.

According to the official, the Lunda Sul province already received 15% of the total amount for the execution of 32 from the 40 approved projects for the PIIM. The director reminded that the PIIM works will last from one to six years.

