South Africa: Lockdown - Informal Traders Alliance Pleads With Nccc to Lift Tobacco Ban

23 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) has written to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), calling for the ban on tobacco products to be lifted.

In an open letter, dated 18 May, SAITA stated that it understood the need for extraordinary measures to be put in place to fight Covid-19, but that its sector had been hit the hardest by the regulations.

"Our spaza shops and traders, according to statistics provided by them, depend to a very large degree on the sale of tobacco products, and in some instances it accounts for up to 50% of total sales," SAITA president Rosheda Muller said.

The ban on the sale of tobacco products has been in place since the initial lockdown on 26 March.

President Cyril Ramaphosa previously announced that the sale of tobacco products would be allowed under Level 4, but this was changed days later when Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced that the sale of tobacco products would remain prohibited.

Dlamini-Zuma said the U-turn came after the government received more than 2 000 submissions from the public opposing the sale of tobacco products.

The NCCC, however, allowed spaza shops and informal traders to trade essential goods with a permit, in a bid to allow them to earn a living during the pandemic.

SAITA - which conducts business in communities as traders - claims that smokers are now risking their lives by travelling outside their communities to seek tobacco products.

"This unnecessary movement, more often than not, results in the acquisition of [illicit] cigarettes, thereby further fueling crime and gangsterism.

"Frustrations within our communities run high when smokers are unable to source cigarettes and domestic violence becomes an inevitable by-product thereof," Muller said.

She called on the NCCC to act now to save the sector.

"Please, save our sector and our economy by doing the sensible thing - unban the sale of tobacco products and allow us to return to some semblance of normality and sustainability."

News24 reported on Friday that it had reliably learnt that Dlamini-Zuma had told the NCCC that the sale of tobacco and alcohol should continue to be banned until the country reaches Level 1 of the lockdown.

News24 contacted the Presidency for comment. It will be added once received.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.