South Africa: Missing Boy Found Alive

press release

Northern Cape — The police have found the missing 05-year-old Costa Gideon from Schmidsdrift who went missing on Thursday, 21 May 2020.

Costa was found on an adjacent farm this morning, 23 May 2020 at approximately 07:45 by the search teams.

He will be taken for medical assessment before being reunited with his parents.

The Provincial Head of Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) in the Northern Cape, Brigadier Nicky Mills commended and thanked the members and the community for their assistance in searching for Costa.