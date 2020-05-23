South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Killing Girlfriend and Burying Her Body in Shallow Grave

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commanded a Team of dedicated investigators for ultimately arresting a suspect and recovering the remains of a woman who was first reported missing in January 2020.

A well-coordinated intelligence driven operation that was on 22 May 2020 conducted in Seshego Cluster, comprising of members derived from Crime Intelligence, the Provincial Investigations unit, Provincial Tracking Team and Polokwane Local Criminal Record Center, led to the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect and the grisly discovery of the body buried in a shallow grave in the backyard at ga-Setati village outside Polokwane.

What was initially thought to be a case of a missing person that was reported at Seshego police station in January, following the disappearance of a 27-year-old woman while visiting someone said to be her boyfriend, turned out to be a gruesome murder that was concealed for almost five months.

The deceased, Kgotatso Pula aged 27 at the time, went missing on 02 January 2020 at about 20h00 after she visited her boyfriend at Moletji ga-Setati. A search operation was then embarked upon but she could not be located.

The missing person enquiry was then transferred to the Provincial Investigations Unit for further handling. A team of investigators led by Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane was assembled and immediately commenced with investigations.

Members of the Team received information that took them to a spot at the boyfriend's family premises, where the remains were exhumed from a shallow grave on 22 May 2020. The suspect was then arrested and will face charges of Kidnapping and Murder.

He is expected to appear in the Seshego magistrate court on Monday 25 May 2020.