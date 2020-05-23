Nigeria: Oyo COVID-19 Cases Now 199

Oyo State's cases of COVID-19 has reached 199, following the nine new infections.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Friday night, announced the nine new cases in Oyo.

However, Governor Seyi Makinde, who is Chairman of the State COVID-19 Task Force, has said they were doing everything to contain the spread of the disease.

The governor had tweeted that almost all the COVID-19 cases in the state had mild or no symptoms. meaning "with the proper management of cases that we have put in place, they will recover without any complications.

"When people are asymptomatic, they can easily spread the virus unknowingly.

"This is why we must all play our roles by adhering to guidelines on frequent hand washing with soap and water, physical distancing and the use of face mask in public places.

"We will continue to deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that the virus is contained in Oyo State. Together, we can fight this pandemic," he added.