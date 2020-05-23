Africa: Dr. Patrick Amoth Picked As WHO's Executive Board Vice President

23 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Health Ministry's Director of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth has been elected to serve as the Vice President of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Amoth who was elected alongside four other Vice Presidents during a virtual meeting on Friday will be representing the Africa region and will serve for a period of two years.

Dr. Amoth is a medical doctor with a Master of Medicine (MMed) degree in Obstetrics/Gynaecology from the University of Nairobi.

"I am overwhelmed & deeply grateful for your support & kind words on my election as Vice President of @WHO Executive Board. My sincere gratitude also to @MOH_Kenya led by CS Mutahi Kagwe, for their confidence in me. I will endeavor to represent Kenya with dignity & honor. Asante!," Amoth wrote on his official Twitter account.

He previously served as chief medical specialist (obstetrics/gynaecology)/ senior deputy director of medical services at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Nairobi.

The board is charged with determining the budget programs and activities of the world health assembly and is composed of 34 persons who are technically qualified in the field of health, each designated by a Member State that has been elected to serve by the World Health Assembly.

Amoth has been instrumental in the war against coronavirus in the country that has so far infected 1161 people.

