Nigeria: Police Kill 8 Suspected Kidnappers in Taraba

Eight suspected kidnappers were Thursday night killed by the police in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State, our correspondent gathered yesterday.

It was gathered that the eight including four in army camouflage were killed during an encounter with the police at Gadzaru area near Bali.

It was further learnt that the police working on a tip-off blocked a bush path used as an operational route by the bandits.

The kidnappers were said to have opened fire when they sighted the police, leading to a serious gun battle.

The state's police spokesman, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident, saying two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines, two single barrel guns, army camouflage and other items were recovered from the kidnappers.

"The kidnappers were on their way to Bali to kidnap some people and their criminal mission was leaked to the police," Misal said.

Last week, four suspected kidnappers were killed and their bodies were burnt by a mob at Sabongida town in Gassol Local Government Area.