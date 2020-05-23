Nigeria: Police Kill 8 Suspected Kidnappers in Taraba

23 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi

Eight suspected kidnappers were Thursday night killed by the police in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State, our correspondent gathered yesterday.

It was gathered that the eight including four in army camouflage were killed during an encounter with the police at Gadzaru area near Bali.

It was further learnt that the police working on a tip-off blocked a bush path used as an operational route by the bandits.

The kidnappers were said to have opened fire when they sighted the police, leading to a serious gun battle.

The state's police spokesman, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident, saying two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines, two single barrel guns, army camouflage and other items were recovered from the kidnappers.

"The kidnappers were on their way to Bali to kidnap some people and their criminal mission was leaked to the police," Misal said.

Last week, four suspected kidnappers were killed and their bodies were burnt by a mob at Sabongida town in Gassol Local Government Area.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.