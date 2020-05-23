Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Zimbabwe Confirmed Cases Rise to 56

Three Malawians, who were intercepted at the Beitbridge border post after illegally entering into Zimbabwe from South Africa, are part of two Zimbabweans who tested positive to Covid-19 Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 56.

The Health Ministry confirmed in its daily Covid-19 daily update.

"Five cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Friday). This includes one male returnee from Botswana who is in isolation in Gweru, three Malawian illegal immigrants who were intercepted by security authorities and are in isolation in Beitbridge while awaiting deportation to Malawi, and one female from Harare," the Health Ministry said.

"To date the total number of confirmed cases is 56, recovered - 18, active cases - 34 and four deaths since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020."