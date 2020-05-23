South Africa: Lockdown Level 3 - Blade Nzimande to Give Update On Plans for Tertiary Institutions

23 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande will hold a briefing on Saturday on further measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, ahead of the country's expected shift to Level 3 of the national lockdown on 1 June.

Nzimande is expected to speak on plans for higher education, as well as concerns raised by the public on funding, and the return of medical students to campus. He will also speak about research being carried out in the science and innovation sector around traditional medicine.

The Department of Higher Education and Training decided not to resume campus-based activity during Level 4, including at all universities and TVET (technical vocational education and training) colleges, both public and private, News24 previously reported. The only exception has been for final-year clinical students, who have had a controlled return under strict conditions.

Last week, the Department of Higher Education and Training presented a "risk-based plan" to both houses of Parliament's committees overseeing higher education, detailing how the department plans to save the 2020 academic year.

The department presented plans for the opening of universities, (TVET) colleges and community education and training (CET) colleges.

At universities - under Levels 3 and 2 - groups of undergraduate and postgraduate students would be phased in. Under Level 1, all students would return to campuses, with physical distancing and health protocols still in place.

At TVET colleges, students would return to campus once the National Coronavirus Command Council has taken into account all necessary health and other considerations.

Normal size classes would only resume under Level 2. CET college students would only return from early June under Level 3, and the academic calendar would be amended to align it with the declaration of Level 3.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.