Rwandans in France Want Genocidaire Kabuga's Accomplices Identified, Brought to Book

Rwandans living in France on Friday, May 22, presented a case before a Prosecutor in France demanding that individuals and institutions there who, for long, helped Genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga evade capture be identified and brought to book.

Kabuga, one of the masterminds of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, was arrested Saturday, May 16, in France, once again putting the spotlight on the country's link with mass murderers.

He had evaded arrest for more than two decades despite being wanted for Genocide and crimes against humanity. Kabuga was wanted by international law enforcement agencies.

Observers noted that it is not his capture that stands out, but the many unanswered questions especially considering what is seen as an unholy French connection.

In a press release, the association of Rwandans living in France (CRF) indicates that there is no doubt that Kabuga had a network in France - and elsewhere - that aided him by providing housing, subsidies, means of subsistence and or any other support enabling him to evade arrest.

Aiding such a criminal, they note, is a crime provided for and punishable under French law.

Angélique Ingabire, the CRF president told The New Times that: "We've handed over our complaint so that all those who aided him to evade justice and the police can be investigated."

"We now have to wait and know whether the Prosecutor accepts our case. We sent it today. Normally, it takes about a month for a Prosecutor to respond."

The CRF noted that it cannot be ruled out that Kabuga equally benefited from support by "individuals, institutions and or entities to get identity and travel documents, get medical treatment, travel, and so on" since it is already established that he was able to travel in several countries, and benefit from medical care, among others.

The CRF presented their complaint to the prosecutor for the western Paris suburb of Nanterre, Catherine Denis.

Angélique Ingabire, the CRF president told The New Times that they took their case to Nanterre because the locality of Asnières-sur-Seine where Kabuga was nabbed is under its jurisdiction.