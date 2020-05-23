Malawi: Pasuwa Impressed With BB Players Self-Fitness Training

TNM Super League defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets expatriate head coach Callisto Pasuwa says he is very impressed with how his players are responding to the training fitness programmes which they have been following since government through Football Association of Malawi (FAM) suspended the gathering of more than 100 people due to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Zimbabwean coach told reporters in Blantyre that he is very much satisfied with the seriousness being shown by his players when it comes to self training sessions.

"I can assure the management and the supporters that everything to do with preparations for the 2020 season among the players is progressing very well. When FAM announced the suspension of all football activities we started giving the players programmes for each and every day and we always assessing them through videos which we ask them to send after finishing every morning session.

"So far as I can confirm that all players are doing fine and I have no doubt that even by the time the league will be kickoff the players will be in a good shape," said Pasuwa.

However, the coach said the only problem they have is for the newly promoted reserve side star Gift Jana who has been not participating for close to two weeks as he was suffering from malaria.

During the function NBB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Escort Chinula denied reports that the team is trying hard to block the transfer rumour of their wonder boy winger Peter Banda to go and play for South African National First Division (NFD) side TN Sporting which has shown interest to sign the player.

He added that Bullets had a communication from the team through TN Sporting General secretary and that they had a length discussion concerning their interest on the player.

Chinula also made a clarification on their left back star Precious Sambani on his resignation letter which was leaked to the media before passing through the management.

"That issue is being handled by our management and disciplinary action will be taken on the player. All our players had to know that they signed contracts with the team and if the player sign a contract he is under the team's mandate and he has to follow the rules and regulations so players can not do what he wants," explained Chinula.

On the issue of players denying a 50% pay cut during the coronavirus period Chinula said, "At first the issue was being handled as an in-house issue but unfortunately it went on social media before it was finalised. NBB will not impose anything without involving interested parties like the Management, partners as well as the players. I can agree that there was an issue of 50% pay cut on the players of which it was discussed internally and was not supposed to be taken out."

He further said that currently the agreement has been made and everything will be fine.

Meanwhile, Chinula has disclosed that NBB Board will meet next week and clarify on the issues of Nyasa Manufacturing Company (MNC) and NBB Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim of clarifying on other issues raised by other concerned supporters on the performance of the NMC towards the club which was signed in the MoU.