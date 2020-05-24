Botswana: Ministry Assesses Schools' Preparedness

Francistown — Minister of Basic Education (MoBE), Mr Fidelis Molao, says although there has been progress to ensure compliance to health protocols at both junior and secondary schools, primary schools needed to up game.

"The extent of preparedness is at different stages with some schools, especially primary ones lagging behind. Both junior and secondary schools have made considerable progress," he said after a visiting some schools in Shashe West and Francistown recently.

The anticipated re-opening of schools on June 2, would follow government's decision to close all schools on March 23 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Minister Molao said the ministry management would, as a matter of urgency, embark on a nationwide tour to get firsthand information on preparedness of the schools.

He also stated that psycho-social support was the ministry's priority during this stressful period and that total adherence to hygienic standards recommended by the Ministry of Health and Wellness was one of the many steps to take.

Francistown deputy town clerk, Mr Lawrence Mazinyane, said the council was working round the clock to make sure that all primary schools were ready by June 2.

He said unavailability of materials was the primary reason many of the primary schools were lagging behind. The city council, he stated, had since placed orders to get materials as far as Selebi Phikwe.

Other than unavailability of the raw material in question, Mr Mazinyane said all primary schools in the area had been able to procure all necessary detergents.

Source : BOPA