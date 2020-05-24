Botswana: Kanye Muslim Community Donates Food

Kanye — Kanye Muslim Community (KMC) has donated food items worth P30 000 to Southern District Council (SDC).

When receiving the donation recently, SDC chairperson, Mr Thamiso Chabalala applauded the Muslim community for their love towards Kanye residents.

"We are proud to call you brothers, friends for the many things you have done for the people of Kanye. We understand that when you give it is not like you have so much that you want to give away, you give out of love," he said.

Mr Chabalala said the donation would complement government efforts to provide food relief to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that some members of KMC had earlier on donated as individuals and now coming back as a collective. Mr Chabalala said he would engage with KMC further on issues of community development.

On behalf of KMC, Mr Ali Mwimbe said the donation was motivated by the fact that every little show of kindness could help. He shared a story of a boy who stumbled on fish that was washed out to the sea shore.

"The boy picked one fish and threw it back into the water thinking the act was as good as nothing given the number that also needed help but little did he know how much of a difference he had made in the life of the one fish," he said.

Likewise, he said the gesture might look small but could make a world of a difference in the lives of those it was intended for.

Meanwhile, Kanye Administrative Authority chairperson, Mr Simon Ramaphoi urged the Kanye business community to come to the party because there was need to help.

Source : BOPA