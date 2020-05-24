South Africa: 'Locked In' South Africans May Now Return to Their Lives and Jobs Abroad

analysis

After a threat of legal action, the government has eased coronavirus travel restrictions slightly to enable 'locked in' South Africans to get on with their studies and livelihoods.

The threat of legal action appears to have persuaded the government to relax its coronavirus travel restrictions to allow thousands of South Africans living and working abroad, but trapped in South Africa, to leave the country.

On Saturday, a day after the organisation LISA- Locked in South Africa -applied for an urgent court order, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced he had approved essential travel for South Africans who wanted to return to countries where they are based.

"South Africans who wish to leave the Republic are permitted to depart only for the following reasons:

Work

Study

Family reunion

Take up permanent residency

Receive medical attention.

The family reunion concession is believed to apply only to family members who have been separated form each other, not a general concession.

