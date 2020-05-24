Malawi: Joyce Banda, Kaliati, Abida Mia Rap 'Running Scared' Ruling Party

Former president Joyce Banda has blamed the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for frustrating opposition political party campaign rallies by arranging parallel meetings to fuel political violence among party supporters in order to destabilize the fresh presidential elections.

Joyce Banda in Chikwawa on the campaign trail for Chakwera This is it: The nine-party Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president

Banda, who is also the leader for Peoples Party(PP) which is in Tonse alliance alongside other eight opposition political parties, said DPP is not ready for the fresh presidential elections as it is aware it is heading towards defeat hence it is devising all means possible to frustrate the presidential elections.

Speaking at an opposition grand coalition rally of Tonse alliance at Makande ground in Mgabu in Chikwawa on Saturday where the Member of Parliament for the area Abida Mia was handing over 40 sewing machine to over 40 beneficiaries, president Banda blamed the DPP authorities who organised another political rally at Miseu 4 some five kilometers from Mgabu where the Opposition Tonse Alliance held theirs.

She said knowing that supporters of both parties were expected to criss cross each other on their way to and from the venues of their respective rallies, the situation would have resulted into provocation if the Tonse alliance did not exercised restraint

President Banda also said that DPP authorities also frustrated the opposition rally she was supposed to conduct alongside other opposition party president on Thursday at Naisi ground in Zomba by holding their rally at the same vanue which made the tonse alliance to shift their rally to Friday.

"On Thursday we also had planned to have our rally in Zomba only to be told that DPP supporters had already occupied our venue which made us to reschedule our rally to Friday.

"To day they have also organized another rally after hearing that we will be having ours.We were willing to postpone our rally had it been that they were to hold theirs at this venue.We know their desperate ploy is to fuel violence among our supporters inorder to prevent the upcoming elections but we are not going to give in to their provocation," she said.

Secretary General for UTM party Patricia Kaliati also concurred with Banda saying DPP is shaken with the Tonse alliance saying if it were not so the first lady would not have joined the campaign trail by conducting a campaign rally in Balaka earlier this week.

There has not been an immediate comment from the governing Democratic Progressive Party authorities on the matter as the regional governor for the party Charles Mchacha and party spokesperson Nicolous Dausi could not be reached on phone

In a recent survey conducted by Afrobarometer, a leading pan African research network the MCP _UTM alliance has been projected to lead the forth coming fresh polls with 44% while the DPP UDF alliance was trailing with 34% with none of the alliance getting the required 50+ 1