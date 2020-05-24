Malawi Registers New Death From Coronavirus

24 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

Malawi has registered death of a 73-year-old coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic patient from Lilongwe, Ministry of Health has announced.

This brings the number of Covid-19 deaths to four in the country.

The ministry said there is a slight rise in infections with the number of registered cases at 83.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms and recover. The country has recorded 33 recoveries.

There are 46 active cases.

After originating in China last December, Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to 187 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 281,200 people, with total infections reaching over 4.07 million, while more than 1.39 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

