Africa: Elba to Host Star-Studded Africa Fundraiser Concert

English actor Idris Elba will host an Africa Day benefit concert with the continent's biggest stars to raise Covid-19 funds for food and health assistance in Africa.

In celebration of the Africa Day on May 25, ViacomCBS Networks Africa and YouTube will hold the show in partnership with Elba.

According to the organisers, the Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home aims to raise funds to help children and families in Africa who have been affected by the pandemic. All proceeds raised from the benefit concert will be donated.

The two-hour concert will be streamed and broadcast to millions of viewers in Africa and around the world on MTV channels and on the MTV Base Africa YouTube channel. It will bring together a star-studded line up of the continent's superstars like Burna Boy, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, AKA, Diamond Platnumz, Nasty C, Sauti Sol, Yemi Alade, Fally Ipupa, StoneBwoy, Teni, Angelique Kidjo, and many more.

The concert will also be made available after Africa Day to encourage individuals and organisations to continue pledging.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the lives of many and disrupted economic activity, which has increased the threat to food and health security.

"Taking a moment to shine a light on African arts to benefit the African homeland and its people. A continent of this size should find a way to dig deep and stand up for one another at a time like this. It's important for the future and history will not forget," says Elba, who is also a rapper, singer, songwriter and DJ.

GREAT CAUSE

The managing director of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube, Alex Okosi, said: "Music is a powerful tool that connects Africans, and this Africa Day concert is a great way to bring people together and support a great cause. We are honoured to support this great initiative."

Senior vice president for ViacomCBS Networks Africa Monde Twala said, "Covid-19 has affected the livelihoods of millions across the continent and is going to require a massive collaborative effort if we are to make it through. We are coming together as Africans to take care of our own."

Africa Day commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (now the African Union) on May 25, 1963, in the fight against colonialism and apartheid, as well as the progress that Africa has made in combating armed conflict, climate change and poverty.