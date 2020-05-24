Africa: Elba to Host Star-Studded Africa Fundraiser Concert

24 May 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Bamuturaki Musinguzi

English actor Idris Elba will host an Africa Day benefit concert with the continent's biggest stars to raise Covid-19 funds for food and health assistance in Africa.

In celebration of the Africa Day on May 25, ViacomCBS Networks Africa and YouTube will hold the show in partnership with Elba.

According to the organisers, the Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home aims to raise funds to help children and families in Africa who have been affected by the pandemic. All proceeds raised from the benefit concert will be donated.

The two-hour concert will be streamed and broadcast to millions of viewers in Africa and around the world on MTV channels and on the MTV Base Africa YouTube channel. It will bring together a star-studded line up of the continent's superstars like Burna Boy, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, AKA, Diamond Platnumz, Nasty C, Sauti Sol, Yemi Alade, Fally Ipupa, StoneBwoy, Teni, Angelique Kidjo, and many more.

The concert will also be made available after Africa Day to encourage individuals and organisations to continue pledging.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the lives of many and disrupted economic activity, which has increased the threat to food and health security.

"Taking a moment to shine a light on African arts to benefit the African homeland and its people. A continent of this size should find a way to dig deep and stand up for one another at a time like this. It's important for the future and history will not forget," says Elba, who is also a rapper, singer, songwriter and DJ.

GREAT CAUSE

The managing director of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube, Alex Okosi, said: "Music is a powerful tool that connects Africans, and this Africa Day concert is a great way to bring people together and support a great cause. We are honoured to support this great initiative."

Senior vice president for ViacomCBS Networks Africa Monde Twala said, "Covid-19 has affected the livelihoods of millions across the continent and is going to require a massive collaborative effort if we are to make it through. We are coming together as Africans to take care of our own."

Africa Day commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (now the African Union) on May 25, 1963, in the fight against colonialism and apartheid, as well as the progress that Africa has made in combating armed conflict, climate change and poverty.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.