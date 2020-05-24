South Africa: Man Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning 4 Young Boys in the Eastern Cape

Pixabay
...
24 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

A 42-year-old Eastern Cape man was arrested on Friday for murder and attempted murder after he allegedly poisoned four boys between the ages of three and eight in Magcakeni locality, Libode, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

Kinana said the three children were in the care of a neighbour while their mother was in Cape Town.

The father had arrived at the neighbour's house with chocolates for the boys that were reportedly laced with a poison called Tank-Pill, he added.

"Subsequently, all the children had to be rushed to a nearby hospital as they fell sick from the alleged poisoned sweets.

"Reports indicate that one of the boys died on the way to the hospital, while the other one succumbed while receiving medical treatment," Kinana said.

A five-year-old boy - reported to be the neighbour's child - was discharged but a three-year-old boy remains hospitalised in a serious condition.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the parents of the three boys were not on good terms. However, an investigation is under way to establish what could have prompted the suspect to allegedly poison the children," he added.

Acting police commissioner Major-General Andre Swart expressed his shock at the incident, and commended the police for arresting the suspect within 24 hours.

"The suspect must be made to see his day in court, so that he can account for his horrendous actions," Swart said.

The suspect was expected to appear in court on Monday, Kinana added.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.