Southern Africa: SADC Petitioned Over Shrinking Regional Democratic Space During COVID-19 Lockdown

24 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

The Southern African People's Solidarity Network (SAPSN), a non-governmental organisation representing the interests of SADC citizens, has called on the regional body to address the militarisation of the Covid-19 restrictions by member states and the shrinking of the democratic space.

In a communique sent to SADC Friday, SAPSN said there was need for the regional body to add its voice and resolve undemocratic decisions and actions being taken in Malawi, Mozambique, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe.

"We call upon SADC member states and governments to address the following; to respect constitutions, the rule of law and ensure safety and protection of citizens in different jurisdictions," the communique reads.

"Uphold the rights of citizens, ensuring a safe space for the media environment for journalists to operate freely without harassment, freedom of expression and ensure access to information to citizens should be guaranteed.

"Demilitarising lockdowns and ensuring that law enforcement agencies uphold human rights-based principles of policing."

In Zimbabwe, three MDC female youth leaders were recently abducted in Harare on their way from a demonstration, protesting against severe food shortages during the current lockdown.

They were found a day later dumped in a village in Musana area, Bindura badly bruised from alleged severe assault and sexual abuse by suspected state security agents.

Two journalists, Frank Chikowore and Samuel Takawira, were Saturday sent to remand prison after they were arrested at a private hospital where the three female activists are admitted.

"On the troubled hotspots namely, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Lesotho, SADC must support and guarantee dialogue to resolve the impasses in the respective countries to ensure peace and stability in the region," SAPSN said.

It also called on SADC to call for the suspension of debt repayments to international financiers to enable governments in the region to finance their ongoing fight against Covid-19.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.