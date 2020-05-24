Zimbabwe: NRZ Offers Free Rail Cargo to Transport COVID-19 Goods

24 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Struggling National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has availed free transport for the movement of goods and commodities meant to assist in the fight against Covid-19 to every entity demanding the services.

The State-run company's public relations manager, Nyasha Maravanyika confirmed the development to NewZimbabwe.com and said the decision to provide free transport is part of the parastatal's corporate responsibility in the fight against the global pandemic.

"NRZ 's decision to provide free transport in the movement of goods to communities affected by Covid-19 is motivated by our desire and drive to play a critical role in the fight against the pandemic," he said.

We hope this gesture will alleviate the suffering of people from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic."

As part of the initiative, the company Friday transported 30 tonnes of rice donated under the presidential food aid scheme to Bulilima West constituency in Matabeleland South.

"This follows a request from the Member of Parliament for the constituency Dingumuzi Phuthi to assist in the movement of the rice which will be distributed to people affected by the effects of Covid-19 pandemic in the constituency," said Maravanyika.

However, the ruling Zanu PF government has been accused of distributing donated food aid along partisan lines denying those perceived to be members of the opposition access to the donations.

NRZ has so far spent more than ZWL$2 million in the procurement of materials needed to slow the spread of the viral pandemic within the organization's operations and various communities in Dete, Rutenga, Westgate, Chiredzi and Masvingo where it operates in.

