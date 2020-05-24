Zimbabwe: Agga Responds to Fans With Basa Ibasa

24 May 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Kennedy Nyavaya

Rising Afro-fusion musician Aggabu Nyabinde has responded to calls for new music from his fan base through a sophomore album titled Basa iBasa that is set for release in a double Facebook live launch this afternoon.

The nine-track project, which consists of songs laden with social commentary, including Zvakanaka, Tsosti, Gore as well as the title track, was produced by Gabriel Ziwani and Tawanda Chibedura.

In an interview with Standard Style, Nyabinde -- son of legendary Afro-jazz crooner Bob Nyabinde -- said he felt compelled to dig into his pile of unreleased material and give music lovers something to inspire positive energy and cheer about during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"I have chosen to release now because I feel I have been sitting on new material for a long time. During this lockdown our fans have been asking for more entertainment because they actually have the time to digest the art," Nyabinde said.

"Most people will realise that similar to my work in the past, the themes on this one are largely social commentary because my main aim is to give people hope."

Agga, as he is affectionately known, recently left active employment at Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) to focus on his solo career where he has promised bigger projects.

"I can say I am into music full-time now because I am doing performances and instrument construction. But JCMC is still home for me because its an arts hub where I have drawn so many lessons that I feel I can implement in my solo career," said the Handikundike singer.

On whether he is pressured by the achievements of his father, the Too Nice Band front man believes his efforts would match-up with time.

"Whenever people hear the name Nyabinde, they expect me to at least meet his standards. But like wine we get better with age and I believe someday I will be able to do what he has done," said Agga.

His album will be released alongside that of fellow musician Audinance Kuimba's Muchetura Wemoyo in what he described as a collaboration meant to share and learn from each other.

