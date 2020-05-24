Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Central Hospital Gets More Recognition

Chitungwiza Central Hospital CEO Enock Mayida has vowed to uphold the legacy left by his predecessor. Mayida said his recent winning of the Chief Executive of the Year award is just the beginning of better things to come.

The medical doctor, who succeeded Obadiah Moyo upon the latter's elevation to Health and Child Care minister, was honoured under the Zimbabwe Business Awards (ZBA) at a colourful ceremony held at a city hotel recently.

According to Enrico Sibanda, who is the brains behind the ZBA, they seek to honour and recognise the exceptional work done by personalities and institutions in various sectors "as a way to appreciate them and the good work they are doing for families, communities, workplaces and the nation".

The hospital's public relations officer Audrey Tasaranarwo received the PR Personality of the Year gong, while the health facility was voted the Institution of the Year. Chitugwiza Central Hospital a few years ago made history by being the first referral establishment in the Sadc region to get ISO certification.

Speaking on the sidelines of a tour of the hospital by Provincial Affairs minister for Harare Oliver Chidawu, Mayida said the precedent set by Moyo during his tenure at Chitungwiza Central Hospital needed to be maintained and his being a recipient of the ZBA award would spur him to give his all to maintain the standards at the health institution.

The Zimbabwe Medical Association executive council member, who has occupied various positions in the medical and business fields, said his vision was to make the hospital the best health service care provider of tertiary and quartenary services, as well as medical training and teaching.

Officially opened in 1984, Chitugwiza was accorded central hospital status in 2005. Over the years, it has received recognition by way of numerous accolades by such associations as Megafest, Standards Association of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Leadership Awards. It has also been recognised in the health fraternity for its robust engagement of corporates to support it even in difficult economic environments under the social corporate investment drive.