Zimbabwe: Umkhula Dismisses Death Rumours

South Africa-based Zimbabwean comedians Omkhula member Morris Moyo has dismissed rumours that he had died, saying he suffered a stroke in 2018 after winning an award in Durban.

In a telephone interview with Standard Style, Moyo said the rumours distressed him. He has no means of communicating with his fans as he was hospitalised in Mpumalanga.

"I heard the rumours that I had died. I wasn't happy about that. I was very sick, I had a stroke after the awards which were held in Durban in 2018," he said.

"After winning the award, things did not go well with me. I fell ill and everything stopped as I was under medical attention in Mpumalanga."

Moyo is, however, not blaming anyone for circulating the fake news as he had gone quiet for a long time. He promised to get back to rib-cracking comedy after the lockdown.

"I don't blame the people who said I had died. I was quiet for too long, but I am back to prove that I am still in the game," he said.

"After the lockdown people should watch out for my album Ugagu, which is a must-have."

Omkhula shot to fame in the early 2000s in Bulawayo with their stand-up rib-cracking jokes at public spaces such as Egodini and TM Hyper where they drew large crowds before relocating to South Africa in search of greener pastures.