Zimbabwe: Mama Commits Future to Worcester Warriors

Zimbabwean rugby star Marco Mama is set to continue his professional rugby career at English Premiership side Worcester Warriors after signing a one-year contract extension at the three-time English champions recently.

The contract extension is due reward for the hardworking 29-year-old former Young Sables captain having bravely battled his way back to fitness from a career-threatening injury last year.

The gifted Zimbabwean backrow forward suffered a severe dead leg against Gloucester in April 2019 and required four operations in a 10-day period to save his right leg.

He suffered a recurrence against Exeter last November, but made a successful return to action two months later.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract at what is an exciting time for the club," Mama said.

"We have some excellent talent in the squad and we have shown in recent months that we can retain our best players. Alan Solomons has always stated that his intention is to develop the club around a core of homegrown players.

"We also have a new coaching team in place for next season and I'm excited by the prospect of working with them.

"I've always enjoyed my time with Warriors and feel that I have been well accepted by the fans."

Mama arrived at Sixways on an initial loan from Bristol in August 2015 and signed a permanent deal five months later.

He made his 50th appearance against Sale Sharks two years ago and has now played 62 times for Warriors and scored seven tries.

"I am delighted that Marco has decided to extend his stay here at Sixways," said Warriors director of rugby Solomons.

"Marco is a great athlete and a terrific rugby player, who has made an invaluable contribution to the Warriors' cause over a number of years.

"Over and above this, he is a tremendous bloke and an outstanding team man who has good leadership qualities.

"I thoroughly enjoy working with him."

Mama is one of the two Zimbabweans at Worcester Warriors together with tighthead prop Farai Mudariki.