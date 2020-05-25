Guinean Singer Mory Kante Dies At 70

alainalele1/Flickr
Mory Kante in 2017.
22 May 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The Yeke Yeke singer who brought West African music to the world in the 1980s has died in his native Guinea. His son said the coronavirus travel restrictions prevented him from travelling to France for health treatment.

Guinean singer Mory Kante who helped spread African music to the world in the 1980s died on Friday at the age of 70, his son has announced.

Kante is best known for the dance song Yeke Yeke which was a huge hit across the African continent before becoming a Number 1 in several European countries, including France and Germany, in 1988. It was the first ever African single to sell over one million copies.

"He suffered from chronic illnesses and often traveled to France for treatment, but that was no longer possible with the coronavirus," his son Balla Kante told AFP news agency. Guinea has seen over 3,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 people have died.

"We saw his condition deteriorate rapidly, but I was still surprised because he's been through much worse times before," he added. There was no suggestion that coronavirus was his direct cause of death.

Kante was nicknamed the "electronic griot." A griot is a name for traditional West African musicians and storytellers.

He will be remembered as a founding member of the "African wave" and inspiring many other African musicians to share their music with an international audience.

(AFP, dpa)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.