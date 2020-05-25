Somalia: Bomb Blast in Somalia Kills 4 During Eid Celebrations

VOA
A map showing the location of Baidoa in Somalia.
24 May 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Harun Maruf

At least four civilians were killed and more than 15 others were wounded in a bomb blast during Eid al Fitr celebrations outside the Somali town of Baidoa, witnesses said.

Two of the dead are children, according to reports from the scene.

The explosion occurred on Sunday afternoon as people performed traditional dances in a field near an internally displaced persons camp north of the town.
Somalia observed Eid al Fitr on Saturday but festivities continue for three days according to Islamic traditions.

A security official who could not be named says celebrations were held in the field Saturday without incident. He said he believes the bomb was planted before celebrations continued for a second day Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, a police general survived a roadside explosion targeting his vehicle in Mogadishu. General Ali Hersi Barre and his bodyguards escaped unhurt following the explosion.

General Barre is the acting chief of the health department of the national police. He was targeted on May 20 when a similar roadside explosion hit his vehicle. Gen Barre was not in the vehicle, but one of his bodyguards was killed and three other people were wounded.

There was no immediate claim responsibility for either attack Sunday, but security officials suspect al-Shabab was behind the blasts.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.