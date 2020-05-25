Kenya: 48-Year-Old Succumbs to COVID-19 in Mathare, Virus-Related Death Toll Rises to 51

24 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — A 48-year-old man from Nairobi's Mathare has succumbed to COVID-19 raising the death toll from the highly contagious virus to 51.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman announced the death on Sunday when he gave a status update on efforts to contain the virus.

Aman also confirmed two more COVID-19 cases detected in a period of 24 hours during which 22 of 1,108 samples analyzed from various parts of the country tested positive for the virus.

The two cases in Mathare were part of 10 cases registered in Nairobi which recorded the highest number of infections followed by Mombasa at 9.

Kwale, Nakuru, Taita Taveta counties recorded a single case each.

