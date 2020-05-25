Kenya: Homicide Detectives Visit Kenei's Imara Daima House

Detectives from Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) on Saturday evening visited the house of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei in Villa Franca Estate in Imara Daima.

The visit was undertaken by the new team of detectives that took over the investigations after the first team was recalled last month.

NEW LEAD

Sources close to the investigation told Nairobi News that the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti was part of the team.

"The impromptu visit was due to new leads in the murder of Kenei," our source said.

The new detectives from the homicide department took over the investigations into the death of Sergeant Kenei after it emerged there were loopholes in the way they conducted their investigations into the death of the deceased officer.

Last month three officers who are Kenei's former colleagues at the office of the Deputy President William Ruto were grilled and recorded statements concerning the murder of the officer.

MURDERED

In March said that forensic investigators had established that Kenei was murdered.

Kipyegon was to record a statement with the police on the fake arms scam involving former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa before he was reported missing and eventually found dead.

DCI says three men were at Sergeant Kenei's house before the body was found.