Kenya: Homicide Detectives Visit Kenei's Imara Daima House

24 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Detectives from Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) on Saturday evening visited the house of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei in Villa Franca Estate in Imara Daima.

The visit was undertaken by the new team of detectives that took over the investigations after the first team was recalled last month.

NEW LEAD

Sources close to the investigation told Nairobi News that the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti was part of the team.

"The impromptu visit was due to new leads in the murder of Kenei," our source said.

The new detectives from the homicide department took over the investigations into the death of Sergeant Kenei after it emerged there were loopholes in the way they conducted their investigations into the death of the deceased officer.

Last month three officers who are Kenei's former colleagues at the office of the Deputy President William Ruto were grilled and recorded statements concerning the murder of the officer.

MURDERED

In March said that forensic investigators had established that Kenei was murdered.

Kipyegon was to record a statement with the police on the fake arms scam involving former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa before he was reported missing and eventually found dead.

DCI says three men were at Sergeant Kenei's house before the body was found.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.