Tanzania: I Will Not Rejoin Alliance, Says Luseke

24 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

ALLIANCE key defender, Geoffrey Luseke has stated that he may not rejoin the team for the remaining matches of the Mainland Premier League season.

He also hinted that he will not renew his contract at the club after the expiry of his contract in June this year.

Speaking to the 'Sunday News' in Mwanza yesterday, Luseke said he was not ready to extend his contract with the club due to various reasons, including non-payment of salaries for the past three month.

"I'm now looking for a possible new challenge elsewhere, this is all due to non-payment of salaries, but if they pay my arrears and commit to further payments I'm ready to return and finish the nine league remaining matches," Luseke said.

Luseke further disclosed that he has received several offers from other teams including Kenyan champions Gor Mahia FC, Dar giants Simba, Azam and Young Africans as well other team in Africa.

