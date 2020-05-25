Rwanda: 10 More COVID-19 Patients Discharged

24 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

Rwanda's coronavirus tally of active cases has dropped to 90 after ten more patients were discharged from hospital on May 24, according to the Ministry of health's update.

Out of the 1,400 people who were tested on Sunday, only two tested positive for the virus, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 327 of whom 237 have recovered.

Since the first the coronavirus case was reported in Rwanda in March, the country has conducted 58,477 tests.

On May 18, the cabinet further eased some restrictions that were previously meant to control the spread of coronavirus.

