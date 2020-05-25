Nigeria: Abia Loses Environment Commissioner, Ogunji

25 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Ugwu

Abia State has lost a member of the State Executive Council, Dr. Solomon Ogunji, who was until his death the commissioner for environment.

Ogunji's demise was announced yesterday in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, saying the government received the news "with great sadness and a deep sense of loss."

He said the late commissioner for environment died last Saturday at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, "after a brief illness related to high blood pressure."

Okiyi said the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, "is currently in mourning" after receiving the sad news with shock and has personally communicated and condoled with the family of the deceased commissioner.

Ogunji had been a constant factor in Ikpeazu's government since 2015, and was generally regarded as the governor's man Friday, who was always relied upon to perform tough tasks such as demolition of illegal structures.

Before his death, the environment commissioner was already gearing up to clear all obstructions that could impede the reconstruction of five strategic roads in Abia State being funded by the World Bank to the tune of N27.4 billion.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.