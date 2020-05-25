Kenya: Molo - Based K24 Journalist Found Dead

24 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Njoroge

The body of a K24 journalist was on Sunday found dangling from a tree at Gatura Farm in Elburgon, Nakuru County.

Area Assistant Chief Simon Kinuthia said the body of George Kori, 31 was found by residents who had mounted a search after he went missing on May 21.

"The body was found hanging from a tree in a thicket on his parent's farm," said Mr Kinuthia.

His mother Nancy Njeri described her first born son as "obedient, polite and disciplined.

"I have never quarrelled with him, he was a reserved person who never shared his problems with anyone," said Ms Njeri adding that she last saw her son on May 19.

"We last talked on Tuesday and he looked jovial, it was hard to know whether he had any problems being an introvert," she added.

She said her son had indicated his intention to move out of the family home to find his own place.

"Kori was suffering from depression and was on medication," said a relative.

"I last saw him on Tuesday and there was no indication he was planning to do something evil," said the journalist's sister Grace Wairimu.

Mr John Chege, a friend of the journalist described him as a humble, polite and reserved man.

Journalists in the region led by Jathan Kamau mourned their colleague whom they described as hardworking.

The body was moved to Elburgon Sub-County Hospital Mortuary.

