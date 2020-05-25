Malawi: Ministry in 'No Objection' Contract for Ambulances, Vehicles and Motorcycles

The Ministry of Health which was accused last of going behind the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to issue the controversial K4 billion ambulance contract to Paramount Holdings has again awarded the firm another deal to supply motorcycles after seeking a 'No Objection' from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets (PPDA).

Last year, Government Contracting Unit (GCU) which vets high-value contracts--raised concerns with legal compliance issues surrounding the Paramount ambulance contract and advised the ministry to consult the Attorney General before issuing the contract.

In June 2019, government officials went on a tour of countries to inspect ambulances - under the sponsorship of bidders who later expressed frustration for spending without value. This was after a drama of twice bid cancellation and re-advertisement before government settled for Paramount Holdings whose competitor was Movesa.

The ministry wrote the PPDA to award a no objection to Paramount for the supply of 100 ambulances while Movesa complained that it incurred a lot of costs related to the inspection.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health has awarded contract the contract for supply and delivery of motor vehicles and motor cycles with two crash helmets per bike after deputy director of procurement Ishmael Lapukeni obtained 'no objection' from PPDA.

The contract has been awarded with one executive station Wagon to Toyota Malawi for Prado 4×4 at K78 687 933.00.

It has also awarded four Double Cabin Toyota Hilux from Toyota Malawi at K180 738 996.00.

Also awarded is a 12 single cabin Toyota Hilux from Toyota Malawi at K304 494 120.00.

The ministry has also awarded eight executive saloon of Toyota Corolla from Toyota Malawi at K171 648 000.00.

Paramount Holdings has been granted a contract to supply 50 Yamaha XTZ 125 motorcycles with two helmets per cycle at the price of US$228 305.98.

