Nigeria: Southeast Governors Reject IGP's Template for Community Policing

Governors of the South-east have rejected the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar's methodology of community policing.

The governors have, therefore, asked the five state Houses of Assembly to commence enactment of state security laws that will give legal backing to the establishment of a regional security outfit in line with its joint security programme for the zone.

The governors expressed disappointment with the Inspector General of Police for reneging on an earlier agreement they had with the police on the practice and composition of community policing for the zone.

They stated this on Sunday in a communique they issued at the end of their meeting at the Énugu State Government House.

The Chairman of the South East Governors' Forum, David Umahi, read the communique.

"The recent communication from the Inspector General of Police to our Governors on community Policing composition is not in keeping with the agreement we reached with him during his last visit to the South East.

"In the circumstance, we cannot begin implementation of it until the programme reflects our earlier agreement. The South East Governors and their leaders request the IGP to revert to our initial agreement reached on community policing at Enugu.

"The forum agreed that all South East States Houses of Assembly should commence the process of enacting the state security laws in line with the South East joint security programme," they said.

States in the south-west had earlier enacted similar laws to set up 'Amotekun' a state-based regional security outfit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the coronavirus pandemic, the governors said they will engage the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to scale up testing of coronavirus in Southeast states.

They further urged all Igbos living outside the south-east do obey all extant COVID-19 orders such as the presidential directive on interstate movement.

The meeting also agreed to set up committees in the five south-eastern states to work with the federal government, the World Bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the NSIA in their various programmes to rejig the economy, especially in areas of agriculture, SME and solid minerals.

"The meeting agreed to hold a virtual meeting with the Group MD of NNPC on the issue of linking our south-east capitals with gas pipeline alongside with the pipeline programme of the federal government which is running from Imo to Lagos State.

"The meeting equally agreed that Ohanaeze do submit a working document in our next meeting on setting up of South East Stabilization fund," Mr Umahi said.

The governors assured Ndigbo that with the progress of work at Akanu Ibiam international airport, Enugu, the airport will re-open soonest, subject to the COVID-19 programme of the federal government.

It also commended the federal government, the federal ministry of works and the Governor of Anambra State for the progress of work at the Second Niger Bridge, adding that the next meeting of the south-east traditional institution shall be hosted by Ebonyi State.