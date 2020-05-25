Mozambique: Assembly Restores Vat Exemption On Sugar, Soap and Oil

23 May 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on Friday unanimously passed the first reading of a bill to restore exemption from Value Added Tax (VAT) for sugar, soap and vegetable oil.

These goods had enjoyed exemption from VAT for a decade. But the exemption ran out on 31 December 2019. As from 1 January this year, VAT at the standard rate of 17 per cent has been charged on sugar, soap and oil - much to the surprise of shoppers, because there had been no advance publicity for this change.

The Mozambican companies producing sugar, soap and cooking oil protested that they had been obliged to pass the tax on to consumers. The goods thus became more expensive, which reduced sales. Some companies claimed, in interviews with television channels, that they had warehouses full of oil and soap they could not sell.

Introducing the bill, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Adriano Maleiane, justified it as a measure to keep prices down in the face of the economic crisis provoked by the Covid-19 pandemic. The VAT exemption would reduce the prices of some goods regarded as essential for household consumption, and would also support Mozambican industry, since imported equipment, parts and materials have also been exempted from VAT.

Maleiane admitted that 17 per cent is higher than the VAT rate charged in several other countries in the southern African region. But he pointed out that Mozambique has a much wider range of VAT exemptions than some of its neighbours. The list of foods exempted from the tax includes maize and maize flour, rice, wheat and wheat flour, bread, milk, tomatoes, onions and potatoes.

A more fundamental problem, Maleiane said, was that VAT, as a tax on consumption, works against social justice. The tax is paid by rich and poor alike, and the VAT exemptions "do not just benefit the poorest households, but consumers in general".

The renewed exemption is time limited and runs out on 31 December this year.

The exemption, according to Maleiane, will cost the Mozambican budget this year about 2.96 billion meticais (about 43 million US dollars, at current exchange rates).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.