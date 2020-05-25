Kenya: Former Sevens Star Dies

23 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Former Kenya Sevens and Simbas speedster Allan Makaka is dead.

Makaka, who is sales team leader at the Royal Media Services Limited, died in a road accident along Mombasa Road at the southern bypass interchange near Airtel offices.

Makaka, who played for defunct Ulinzi and Kenya Harlequin teams, was driving from Mlolongo heading to the city centre when his car ramped into a moving trailer.

Royal Media Services Ltd, where he enjoyed an eight-year professional career in Sales, confirmed the grim news Saturday morning on it news Citizen TV website.

"Allan joined Royal Media Services on 1st February 2012 as a Business Executive and later became the Business Manager in charge of HOT 96, a position he has served with great dedication, passion and commitment.

"Allan has been instrumental in mentoring members of his team who have gone on to excel in their work. His friendship extended throughout the whole organisation. He embraced all and interacted freely with everyone.

"We have been in touch with the family to condole with them. We request your prayers and support to the family during this very difficult time," the RMS Ltd HR Director Rose Wanjohi said.

Former Ulinzi player Dennis Mwanja, who is now a deputy coach at Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), eulogised Makaka as a disciplined and focused person.

"We were school mates at Musingu High School where we played rugby together. I left in 1999 while Makaka cleared in 2000 before I lured him to Ulinzi where I had joined in 2001," said Mwanja, who also played alongside Makaka at Kenya Sevens team.

Mwanja said he would leave Ulinzi in 2003 to join Quins, who are former Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup champions. "I was with him in Kenya Sevens team for the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games," said Mwanja adding that Makaka hanged his boots following a knee injury in 2008.

