Rwanda: Rwamagana - Four Children Drown in Pond

23 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jean De Dieu Nsabimana

Four children in Kanserege Village, Kibare Cell, Gahengeri Sector in Rwamagana District on Friday, May 22 drowned in a pond located between sectors Gahengeri and Nzige.

The incident took place around 5:00pm, as they went to draw water from a pond known as "Gatoki", while on a canoe, which eventually sank.

Augustin Muhinda, acting executive secretary of Gahengeri Sector, said; "They were going to draw water, but saw a canoe that belongs to fishermen who were not around and tried to ride it, however when they got on it, it flipped and they drowned."

The fifth child they were with was the one who went to seek help from people and local security officials, who recovered the four bodies at around 6:00pm.

Police in Eastern Province indicate that from January to December 2019, at least 101 people in the province drowned, the majority of them aged under 18.

